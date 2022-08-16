Swiss chocolate maker Lindt quits Russia

Lindt chocolate is seen in their store at the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets in Central Valley, New York, U.S., February 15, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

ZURICH, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli (LISN.S) has decided to exit the Russian market because of the invasion of Ukraine, the company said on Tuesday.

The company, famous for its Lindor chocolate balls and golden foil-wrapped Easter rabbits, had decided in March to close its shops and suspend deliveries to Russia temporarily.

"Following its announcement on March 9, 2022, the Lindt & Spruengli Group decided to exit the Russian market," it said on Tuesday. "We will support our employees in Russia and act in accordance with local regulations."

Reporting by John Revill Editing by David Goodman

