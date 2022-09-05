TABLE Swiss GDP up 0.3% in Q2 vs Q1

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

An employee places bottles on a refrigerated shelf at the La Taqueria, a Mexican restaurant, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Zurich, Switzerland July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Sept 5 (Reuters) - The Swiss economy grew by 0.3% in the second quarter from the previous quarter, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said on Monday.

The year-on-year increase was 2.8%.

* Numbers in brackets refer to the value as it was originally reported.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova in Gdansk

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.