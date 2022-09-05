1 minute read
TABLE Swiss GDP up 0.3% in Q2 vs Q1
Sept 5 (Reuters) - The Swiss economy grew by 0.3% in the second quarter from the previous quarter, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said on Monday.
The year-on-year increase was 2.8%.
* Numbers in brackets refer to the value as it was originally reported.
Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova in Gdansk
