Swiss gold exports to China and India rise as prices fall















LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Swiss gold exports to top markets China and India increased in September, while shipments to Turkey rose to the highest since April 2013, Swiss customs data showed on Thursday.

A decline in gold prices from more than $2,000 an ounce in March to around $1,650 has boosted demand for gold bars, coins and jewellery in Asia, where buyers typically take advantage of low prices.

Economic turbulence in Turkey has also encouraged buying of the metal, which is often seen by investors as a safe way to store more money.

Switzerland is the world's biggest refining and transit hub for gold. Following are data and comparisons.

