Swiss gold exports to China surge to highest since December 2016
LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Swiss exports of gold to mainland China surged in January to their highest since December 2016, but shipments of bullion to India fell, Swiss customs data showed on Thursday.
China and India are the largest consumers of gold while Switzerland is the biggest refining and transit centre. read more
Strong demand from China has helped to support gold prices, which are up about 4% this year at around $1,890 an ounce.
Following are numbers and comparisons.
SWISS TRADE DATA (KG)
SHIPMENTS TO KEY MARKETS (KG)
* Source: Swiss customs. Data subject to revision by source.
