Swiss national bank nominates Angelo Ranaldo for election to Bank Council















ZURICH, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank has nominated Angelo Ranaldo for election to the organisation's Bank Council, it said late on Friday.

"With effect from 1 May 2023, Mr Ranaldo will succeed Cédric Pierre Tille, who will be stepping down at the end of April

2023 due to the statutory limit on the maximum term of office," the SNB said in a statement.

Reporting by Noele Illien, Editing by Louise Heavens











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.