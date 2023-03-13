Swiss National Bank says board member Maechler to leave mid-2023















ZURICH, March 13 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank said on Monday that governing board member Andrea Maechler will leave by the end of June 2023.

Maechler, who has been with the Swiss National Bank since 2015, headed the department focused on Money Market and Foreign Exchange, Asset Management, Banking Operations and Information Technology.

It is unclear who her successor at Switzerland's central bank will be.

Later this year, Maechler will join the Bank for International Settlements in Basel where she will be replacing Luiz Awazu Pereira da Silva as deputy general manager.

Reporting by Noele Illien; Editing by Hugh Lawson











