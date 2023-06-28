Swiss National Bank's Maechler says inflation proving persistent

Swiss National Bank shareholders meeting in Bern
Swiss National Bank Board Member Andrea Maechler attends the shareholders meeting of SNB in Bern, Switzerland, April 28, 2023. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

ZURICH, June 28 (Reuters) - Swiss inflation is broad based and more persistent than anticipated, Swiss National Bank Governing Board member Andrea Maechler said on Wednesday.

"Over 65% of all goods and services are now experiencing price rises," Maechler told an event at the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) Lausanne, Switzerland.

"So far inflation expectations have remained anchored below 2%, but this is something we are looking at very closely."

Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next