Swiss National Bank's Maechler says inflation proving persistent

ZURICH, June 28 (Reuters) - Swiss inflation is broad based and more persistent than anticipated, Swiss National Bank Governing Board member Andrea Maechler said on Wednesday.

"Over 65% of all goods and services are now experiencing price rises," Maechler told an event at the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) Lausanne, Switzerland.

"So far inflation expectations have remained anchored below 2%, but this is something we are looking at very closely."

Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Alex Richardson















