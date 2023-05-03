Swiss OC Oerlikon's orders fall due to postponements in polymer unit















April 26 (Reuters) - Swiss industrial group OC Oerlikon (OERL.S) reported a 13.9% drop in its first-quarter order intake on Wednesday, citing postponements in its key polymer processing business driven by softer filament demand in China.

Bracing for a tough 2023, the Swiss firm in February said it was planning to cut 800 jobs from the polymer processing division that already saw its core earnings drop by more than a fourth in the last three months of 2022.

The polymer business, which supplies the textile, automotive and chemicals industries, recorded a 28% drop in first-quarter orders to 298 million Swiss francs ($334.5 million), compared to 415 million a year earlier.

The group's total order intake fell to 681 million francs from 790 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Its revenue rose 5.4% to 735 million francs in the quarter, driven by a 12.5% increase in its surface solutions division.

($1 = 0.8910 Swiss francs)

Reporting by Paolo Laudani and Johannes Toft Thyssen in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi











