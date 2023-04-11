Swiss parliament approves 109 billion franc rescue package for Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse logo in Geneva
The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is pictured before the soccer game Switzerland vs. Israel in Geneva, Switzerland March 28, 2023. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

ZURICH, April 11 (Reuters) - The upper house of Switzerland's parliament on Tuesday retrospectively approved 109 billion Swiss francs of financial guarantees, which were included in a rescue package for Credit Suisse (CSGN.S).

Following a heated debate at an extraordinary session called to discuss Credit Suisse, 29 members of Switzerland's Council of States approved the measure.

Reporting by Noele Illien; Editing by Andrew Heavens

