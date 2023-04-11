Swiss parliament approves 109 billion franc rescue package for Credit Suisse















ZURICH, April 11 (Reuters) - The upper house of Switzerland's parliament on Tuesday retrospectively approved 109 billion Swiss francs of financial guarantees, which were included in a rescue package for Credit Suisse (CSGN.S).

Following a heated debate at an extraordinary session called to discuss Credit Suisse, 29 members of Switzerland's Council of States approved the measure.

Reporting by Noele Illien; Editing by Andrew Heavens











