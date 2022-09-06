Power group Axpo gets $4 bln credit line from Swiss government

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A general view shows the nuclear power plant KKW Beznau of Swiss energy company Axpo and the Aare river near the village of Beznau, Switzerland July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

ZURICH, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Axpo Holding [RIC:RIC:AXPOH.UL] has requested and received a credit line of up to 4 billion francs ($4.08 billion) from the Swiss government to help secure its liquidity requirements amid surging energy prices, the utility said on Tuesday.

Axpo said in a statement it has not used any of the funds yet.

"This credit line ensures that, should the situation intensify further, Axpo is in a position to cover the collateral requirements of long-term power supply contracts concluded with its customers, and continue contributing to Switzerland's security of energy supply," it said.

As of Monday it had more than 2 billion francs of liquidity at its disposal, it said.

The Swiss government had already lined up a financial safety net worth 10 billion Swiss francs for the electricity sector, citing increased liquidity requirements amid unprecedented price swings. Major Swiss power groups include Alpiq , BKW (BKWB.S) and Axpo. read more

"The Federal Council (cabinet) has decided to activate the rescue package based on an emergency ordinance and to provide Axpo with a credit line of 4 billion francs," even though the legislation was still before parliament, the government said.

"With the support, the Federal Council wants to prevent Axpo from running into liquidity problems, which in the worst case could jeopardize Switzerland's energy supply."

Axpo has more than 5,000 MW of installed renewable energy capacity across Europe and markets a customer portfolio totalling 19,700 MW of energy from renewable sources.

In Switzerland, Axpo is the largest producer of renewable energy and generates more than half of the country's renewable electricity from hydropower. Its activities include wind energy, photovoltaics, biomass and hydropower.

($1 = 0.9792 Swiss francs)

Reporting by Michael Shields, Editing by Miranda Murray, Sherry Jacob-Phillips, and Uttaresh.V

