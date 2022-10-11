Swiss utility Axpo increases syndicated credit lines to 5.3 bln euros

The company's logo is seen at the headquarters of Swiss energy producer Axpo Holding in Baden, Switzerland September 6, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Axpo Holding AG [RIC:RIC:AXPOH.UL], the Swiss power group that got an emergency 4 billion Swiss franc ($4.00 billion) credit line from the state this year, has increased its committed syndicated credit lines with banks to 5.3 billion euros ($5.13 billion), it said on Tuesday.

Axpo signed an additional one-year unsecured credit facility of 2.3 billion euros with an international bank consortium. The new facility can be extended unilaterally for a year. The credit facilities are flexible, can be used for both bank guarantees and loans, and are available for general corporate purposes, it said in a statement.

($1 = 1.0007 Swiss francs)

($1 = 1.0330 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Michael Shields, Editing by Miranda Murray

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.