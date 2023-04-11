Switzerland must carry risks to remain global financial centre - minister















April 11 (Reuters) - Swiss finance minister Karin Keller-Sutter said on Tuesday that Switzerland must carry certain risks if it wants to remain a global financial centre.

Speaking during a parliamentary debate over the rescue of Credit Suisse's (CSGN.S) by the government in Bern, the minister said that liquidity is already flowing back from the bank.

Reporting by Andrey Sychev, Editing by Friederike Heine











