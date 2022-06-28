Taiwan says seven insurers have not received Russian bond payments
TAIPEI, June 28 (Reuters) - Taiwan's financial regulator said on Tuesday that seven Taiwanese insurance companies have not received interest due on May 27 on Russian Eurobonds after a grace period expired on Sunday evening.
Russia defaulted on its international bonds for the first time in more than a century, the White House and Moody's credit agency said on Monday, as sanctions have effectively cut the country off from the global financial system. read more
The payments in question are $100 million in interest on two bonds, one denominated in U.S. dollars and another in euros , that Russia was due to pay on May 27. The payments had a grace period of 30 days, which expired on Sunday.
Russian debt makes up only a very small proportion of overall Taiwanese bond holdings.
