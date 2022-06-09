Indian shares extend falls to fifth day, property stocks retreat

BENGALURU, June 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares extended losses to a fifth session on Thursday, as investors worried that aggressive policy tightening by central banks could stifle global economic growth.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was down 0.17% at 16,327.15, as of 0438 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) fell 0.19% to 54,790.26.

"We are mirroring global markets. As long as nothing decisive is happening there, we will continue to trade in a tight range and likely see more sector-specific moves, instead of major moves by benchmarks," said Ajit Mishra, vice president, research at Religare Broking.

Asian shares fell, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) slipping 0.39% ahead of a key meeting of the European Central Bank.

In a widely expected move on Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India raised the repo rate by 50 basis points just a month after an unscheduled 40 basis point repo rate hike, signalling further tightening ahead to fight soaring inflation. read more

On Thursday, most major Nifty sub-indexes inched lower. Real estate stocks (.NIFTYREAL), which had risen nearly 2% in the previous session after the central bank allowed rural co-operative banks to lend towards residential housing projects, fell 1.4%.

Beaten-down technology stocks (.NIFTYIT) dropped 1.4% to their lowest in nearly two weeks.

However, losses in the benchmark indexes were capped by gains in energy stocks. The Nifty energy sub-index (.NIFTYENR) climbed 0.6% as crude prices advanced on robust China trade data.

Meanwhile, India's daily COVID-19 cases rose further, with government data released on Thursday showing daily cases rose 7,240 in the last 24 hours, the highest since March 2. read more

Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Subhranshu Sahu

