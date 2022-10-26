Tech stocks drag European shares lower after sombre Wall Street earnings

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured following the IPO of Porsche at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, October 25, 2022. REUTERS/Staff

Oct 26 (Reuters) - European stocks slipped from one-month highs on Wednesday, with technology stocks leading the losses as disappointing results from Wall Street giants and a warning from Dutch semiconductor supplier ASM added to concerns about slowing economic growth.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) fell 0.2% by 0719 GMT. The index hit more than a one-month high in the previous session on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve could slow its pace of interest rate hikes.

Technology stocks (.SX8P) were the biggest decliners, down 1.7%, after downbeat results from Wall Street tech giants including Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O).

Further, ASM International (ASMI.AS) tumbled 8.7%, after the company said it expected new U.S. export restrictions to weigh heavily on its sales in China. read more

Heineken NV (HEIN.AS) slid 7.0% after the world's second-largest brewery reported a lower-than-expected rise in beer sales during the third quarter. read more

Mercedes-Benz (MBGn.DE) slipped 0.7%, despite the German luxury carmaker raising its margin forecast for its cars division. read more

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

