Telenor and Charoen in talks to merge Thailand telecom units

Telenor flag flutters next to the company's headquarters in Fornebu, Norway, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

OSLO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Norway's Telenor (TEL.OL) and Thailand's Charoen Pokphand (CP Group) are in discussions to explore a potential merger of their telecom units in Thailand, the Norwegian company said on Friday.

A deal, if completed, would merge the telecom operations of Telenor's Total Access Communication (Dtac) (DTAC.BK) and CP Group's True Corporation (True) (TRUE.BK).

"There are open issues outstanding and there is no certainty that the discussions will result in a final agreement. Telenor will not provide any further comments at this stage of the process," the Norwegian company said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.