Telenor and CP Group to merge Thai telecom units for $8.6 bln

Telenor flag flutters next to the company's headquarters in Fornebu, Norway, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Norway's Telenor (TEL.OL) and Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group) have agreed to merge their telecom units in Thailand, the Oslo-based company said in a statement on Monday, in a deal valued at about 282.8 billion baht ($8.61 billion).

The deal, which Telenor had flagged on Friday, would merge the telecom operations of Telenor's Total Access Communication (Dtac) (DTAC.BK) and CP Group's True Corporation (TRUE.BK). read more

The offer of 47.76 baht ($1.45) a share represents a premium of 15.8% to Dtac's last close as of Friday and the offer of 5.09 baht ($0.1549) a share represents a premium of 17.8% to True's close on Friday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Telenor and C.P. group will aim for an ownership share of around one-third each in the merged entity, the company said.

Shares of both Dtac and True were up on Monday.

The combined company will be listed on the Thai stock exchange.

($1 = 32.8600 baht)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.