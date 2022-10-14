Temenos stock plunges by a fifth after profit warning















ZURICH, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Temenos (TEMN.S) lost a fifth of its value on Friday after the Swiss banking software group ditched its full-year guidance and reported a steep fall in third-quarter profit.

The share plunge in early trading wiped 900 million Swiss francs ($902 million) from its valuation after investors and analysts reacted to its profit warning on Thursday.

It was also by far the biggest faller among European tech stocks (.SX8P).

Temenos said it now expected 2022 operating profit to fall by 25%, saying banks' decision-making had turned cautious while its costs were rising.

The company, which shook up its sales leadership to tackle the crisis, had said in July it expected operating profit to grow by 9-11%.

"Temenos's 2022 guidance reset has confirmed our concerns about its overly ambitious targets and opaque communication by its leadership," said investor Petrus Advisers, which holds a stake below 3% in the company.

"The substantial scale of this revision of short-term targets leads us to believe that management had been holding back bad news for some time."

The departure of Temenos's chief revenue officer was a "questionable allocation of responsibility", it said, adding it would contact other shareholders to discuss whether to support the current leadership.

Temenos, whose peers include Germany's SAP (SAPG.DE) and France's Capegemini (CAPP.PA), has been led by Max Chuard since 2019.

Petrus said it still believed in Temenos's potential and would take advantage of the stock's fall to increase its shareholder in the company on "cheap days".

The magnitude of the downturn, with third-quarter EBIT dropping 53%, surprised Bank Vontobel analyst Michael Foeth.

"The incident also raises questions on governance and oversight both at board and management level," he said, adding Temenos needed to present a clear path to transition out of crisis and consider strategic options to unlock value.

Zuercher Kantonalbank said the Temenos numbers were "clearly below expectations".

"In view of the difficult environment, we do not see any positive impetus for the stock," said analyst Andreas Mueller.

($1 = 0.9977 Swiss francs)

Reporting by John Revill, editing by David Evans











