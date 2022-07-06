1 minute read
Tepco shares down more than 5% on reported interest in bid for Toshiba
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
TOKYO, July 6 (Reuters) - Shares of Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) (9501.T) fell more than 5% briefly on Wednesday after a report that the Japanese utility firm is considering joining a state-backed fund to buy Toshiba Corp (6502.T).
Bloomberg reported that Tepco is considering joining a partnership between state-backed Japan Investment Corp and Japan Industrial Partners to bid for Toshiba.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.