Tepco shares down more than 5% on reported interest in bid for Toshiba

The logo of Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO) is pictured at the Energy Market Liberalisation Expo in Tokyo, Japan, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO, July 6 (Reuters) - Shares of Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) (9501.T) fell more than 5% briefly on Wednesday after a report that the Japanese utility firm is considering joining a state-backed fund to buy Toshiba Corp (6502.T).

Bloomberg reported that Tepco is considering joining a partnership between state-backed Japan Investment Corp and Japan Industrial Partners to bid for Toshiba.

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

