Thyssenkrupp union says no board plans for steel business yet















FRANKFURT, March 31 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp's (TKAG.DE) workers union is willing to consider making the company's steel division independent but there are no concrete discussions with management about the issue yet, according to an internal message to employees seen by Reuters.

The group's supervisory board met on Friday to discuss restructuring efforts, including a renewed push to divest Thyssenkrupp's steel division.

Attempts to list, spin off, sell or merge the cyclical steel division with a peer have failed in the past, mainly because of the billions of pension liabilities tied to the business that goes back more than 200 years.

The union is willing to examine a possible divestment of the steel business but the division must have the necessary financial resources, the union's letter, seen by Reuters, said.

"There is a lot of speculation in the press, but no concrete plans that we are aware of or that will be discussed with us. So nothing was decided!," the letter read.

The company declined to comment on discussions at the supervisory board meeting.

Thyssenkrupp management still favours an independent structure for the steel division, a letter from Thyssenkrupp CEO Martina Merz to staff seen by Reuters showed.

Merz is under pressure to deliver on her pledge to slim down the group and revive its languishing share price. The management of the steel business should present a strategy for 2030 and beyond in May, Merz's letter showed.

The CEO's concept of a "group of companies" had failed, the union said, adding there had been a lack of an overall concept from the supervisory board for months.

The union called on the board to examine which businesses could be developed on their own and what partners would be needed.

Thyssenkrupp's supervisory board has reached an agreement on how to proceed with Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) as a standalone business and a commission will start working on this in the near future, the union said, adding that it supported that decision.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Jan Harvey, Kirsten Donovan











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.