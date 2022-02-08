Tight supply drives aluminium towards 13-year high

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Aluminium prices rose close to last October's 13-year high on Tuesday, buoyed by investor concern over tight supply and falling inventories.

Benchmark aluminium on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 1.9% at $3,192.50 a tonne by 1154 GMT. Prices reached $3,229 in October, their highest since 2008.

The lightweight metal used in packaging and transport rose 42% in 2021 and is up about 13% this year as China, which produces more than half the world's supply, restricted output to reduce pollution.

Chinese smelters use huge amounts of electricity generated by coal-fired power plants.

"In the run-up to the Beijing Olympics there's been a lot of reduction in aluminium production to improve air quality," said WisdomTree analyst Nitesh Shah, predicting that rising demand would push prices higher over the long term.

OUTBREAK: Compounding supply fears was an outbreak of COVID-19 in the aluminium-producing Chinese city of Baise.

Some production of aluminium raw material alumina has been affected by COVID restrictions and producers have been hit by transport disruptions, said government-backed consultancy Antaike. read more

INVENTORIES: Aluminium stocks in LME-registered warehouses have fallen to the lowest level since 2007 at 767,700 tonnes, down from almost 2 million tonnes last March.

Inventories in Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) warehouses have fallen nearly 20% to 266,906 tonnes since the start of the year -- a period in which ShFE stocks typically rise.

SPREAD: Concern about supply on the LME drove quickly delivered cash metal's premium over the three-month contract to $40 a tonne, its highest since July 2018.

RUSSIA: The threat of sanctions against Russia if it attacks Ukraine has intensified supply concerns. Russia is a major aluminium producer. read more

SLOVALCO: Slovak aluminium smelter Slovalco on Monday said it had cut output to about 60% of capacity because of the high cost of power and emissions allowances and a lack of government compensation.

PERU COPPER: Mining activity at Peru's Las Bambas copper mine, which accounts for 2% of global supply, has started to fall sharply after protesters blocked a key access road. read more

OTHER METALS: LME copper was down 0.6% at $9,722.50 a tonne, zinc rose 0.3% to $3,634.50, lead firmed by 0.1% to $2,197, tin was up 0.8% at $43,270 and nickel was down 0.9% at $23,180.

Reporting by Peter Hobson Additional reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru and Min Zhang in Beijing Editing by David Goodman

