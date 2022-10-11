TIM shares slide after latest delay to network deal















MILAN, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Shares in Telecom Italia (TIM) (TLIT.MI) slid on Tuesday after the company said potential bidders for its network assets had asked for more time to work on a deal.

Under a preliminary agreement sealed in May and sponsored by Italy's outgoing government, state lender CDP and TIM had aimed for a binding deal by the end of October but that deadline will now slip. read more

CDP's approach is part of a long-held plan to combine TIM's fixed network assets with those of state-backed rival Open Fiber to create a single national network operator under CDP control.

"The delay is nominally a big disappointment but hardly unexpected in presence of a valuation gap and yet to be defined government," Banca Akros said in a note.

TIM shares were 2.2% lower at 0.1775 euros at around 0820 GMT.

The potential network sale is also a key plank of the strategy set out by TIM Chief Executive Pietro Labriola to turn around the debt-laden former phone monopoly.

Labriola is expected to meet CDP Chief Executive Dario Scannapieco on Thursday to discuss the situation.

Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi and Elvira Pollina Writing by Keith Weir; editing by Agnieszka Flak











