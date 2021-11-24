Toronto index falls as consumer stocks drag

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, with consumer shares leading losses on dour earnings results from Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATDb.TO), while risk sentiment stayed low ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

At 9:48 a.m. ET (14:48 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) was down 63.48 points, or 0.3%, at 21,390.29, as consumer staples (.GSPTTCS) and consumer discretionary stocks (.GSPTTCD) shed more than 1% each.

Alimentation Couche-Tard fell 4.6%, the most on the TSX, as the convenience store operator posted second-quarter profit that declined from a year earlier and narrowly missed market expectations.

"You might be seeing a bit of profit-taking and just a general pullback in North American equity markets ahead of Thanksgiving holiday," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

The energy sector (.SPTTEN) climbed 0.8%, extending gains from the previous session, despite weaker crude prices.

Toronto-listed technology stocks (.GSPTTMT) fell 0.4%, tracking weakness on the tech-heavy Nasdaq (.IXIC) index.

The benchmark equity index, which scaled record highs earlier this month lost its steam last week, hurt by weaker commodities and the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Europe threatening to slow down global economic recovery.

The materials sector (.GSPTTMT), which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.4% as gold prices eased on the back of a stronger U.S. dollar.

HIGHLIGHTS

* The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and two new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were seven new 52-week highs and 40 new lows, with a total volume of 35.62 million shares.

