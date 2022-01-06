Toronto index opens higher on energy boost

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index inched higher at open on Thursday, aided by energy stocks on the back of higher crude prices, although hawkish signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting kept sentiment in check.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) was up 7.84 points, or 0.09%, at 21,047.5.

Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

