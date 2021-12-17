Toronto index opens lower as energy stocks weigh

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday, extending losses for the second session as energy stocks weighed, with concerns around surging Omicron cases around the world keeping sentiment in check.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) was down 29.67 points, or 0.14%, at 20,710.11.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.