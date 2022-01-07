Toronto index opens lower as oil, U.S. jobs data weigh

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index slipped at the open on Friday, dragged lower by energy stocks and a cautious mood in Wall Street after data pointed to weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs growth.

At 09:33 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) was down 13.85 points, or 0.07%, at 21,058.35.

Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

