Short video app Triller confidentially files to go public

June 30 (Reuters) - Short video app Triller Inc has confidentially filed paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering of its class A common stock, the company said on Thursday.

The proposed offering comes at a turbulent time for the IPO market with several listings on ice as a selloff in high-growth tech stocks and volatility in the capital markets sour investor sentiment.

Earlier this month, Triller ended its $5 billion merger with video advertising software provider SeaChange International Inc (SEAC.O) and said it would pursue an IPO instead. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.