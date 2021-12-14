European Markets
TSX index drops after inflation data spooks Wall Street
Dec 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street, after signs of rising U.S. inflation raised bets of a faster withdrawal of policy support by the Federal Reserve.
At 9:36 a.m. ET (1436 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) was down 65.78 points, or 0.32%, at 20,682.67.
Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel
