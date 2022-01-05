TSX opens higher as commodity-linked stocks rise

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, as energy and mining stocks gained, while investors awaited the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting amid growing concerns over a tighter U.S. monetary policy.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) was up 65.53 points, or 0.31%, at 21,302.05.

Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

