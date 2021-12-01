European Markets
TSX opens higher on energy boost, easing Omicron fears
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, as energy stocks tracked stronger oil prices and concerns around the new coronavirus variant Omicron eased.
At 9:32 a.m. ET (1432 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) was up 222.42 points, or 1.08%, at 20,882.41.
Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel
