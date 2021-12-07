European Markets
TSX opens higher on energy boost, easing Omicron worries
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, underpinned by gains in energy shares, as concerns around the Omicron coronavirus variant faded.
At 9:31 a.m. ET (1431 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) was up 188.36 points, or 0.9%, at 21,049.46.
Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel
