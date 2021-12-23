TSX opens higher on energy boost, easing Omicron worries

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index extended gains for the third consecutive session on Thursday, aided by energy shares, while early data suggesting the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was less severe than feared calmed investor nerves.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) was up 42.57 points, or 0.2%, at 21,112.62.

Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

