TSX opens higher on energy boost, short covering

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, rebounding from a three-week low in the previous session, as energy shares gained on the back of higher crude prices and short-covering sentiment ahead of the holiday season.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) was up 197.72 points, or 0.96%, at 20,735.94.

Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

