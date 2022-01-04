TSX opens higher on energy, healthcare boost

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, starting the year on a strong footing aided by gains in energy and healthcare shares, while easing worries around the Omicron coronavirus variant further lifted sentiment.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) was up 232.55 points, or 1.1%, at 21,455.39.

Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

