TSX opens higher as investors shrug off Omicron fears
Dec 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose in thin trading on Wednesday, extending gains for a fifth straight session, helped by easing worries over the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant.
At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) was up 100.35 points, or 0.47%, at 21,330.03.
Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.
