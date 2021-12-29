TSX opens higher as investors shrug off Omicron fears

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose in thin trading on Wednesday, extending gains for a fifth straight session, helped by easing worries over the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) was up 100.35 points, or 0.47%, at 21,330.03.

Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

