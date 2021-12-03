European Markets
TSX opens higher as stronger oil prices lift energy stocks
Dec 3 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, aided by energy stocks as oil prices jumped nearly 3%, with upbeat earnings from Bank of Montreal further boosting sentiment.
At 9:37 a.m. ET (14:37 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) was up 24.18 points, or 0.12%, at 20,786.21.
