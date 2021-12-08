TSX opens lower ahead of BoC rate decision

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday, pressured by technology stocks, ahead of the Bank of Canada's interest rate decision due later in the day.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) was down 47.25 points, or 0.22%, at 21,115.4.

Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

