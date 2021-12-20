European Markets
TSX opens lower as energy shares, Omicron fears weigh
1 minute read
Dec 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday, weighed by energy shares on the back of weaker crude prices, with concerns surging cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant might curb global economic recovery further denting sentiment.
At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) was down 233.78 points, or 1.13%, at 20,505.41.
Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru
