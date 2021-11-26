TSX opens lower as energy stocks weigh

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday, weighed down by a 6% drop in energy stocks as oil prices hit a two-month low amid fears of a possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (1432 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) was down 375.43 points, or 1.74%, at 21,237.75.

Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

