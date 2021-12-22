TSX opens lower as healthcare stocks, Omicron fears weigh

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday, retreating from the rally a day earlier, as investors remained cautious amid renewed global restrictions to curb the spread of Omicron variant cases, with healthcare shares leading losses.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) was down 44.47 points, or 0.21%, at 20,880.4.

Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

