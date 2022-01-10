TSX opens lower as tech stocks fall

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday, dragged down by technology stocks as a spike in U.S. Treasury yields fueled concerns over prospective higher interest rates.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) was down 42.72 points, or 0.2%, at 21,041.73.

Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

