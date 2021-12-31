Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home
European Markets

TSX opens lower on weaker crude; eyes best year since 2009

1 minute read

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower in thin trading on Friday weighed by energy stocks, but was on track to mark its best year since 2009 supported by massive stimulus, vaccine rollouts, and hopes of global economic recovery.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) was down 37.78 points, or 0.18%, at 21,256.86.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters