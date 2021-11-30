TSX slips to one-month low on Omicron worries

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index slipped to one-month lows on Tuesday, as worries that existing COVID-19 vaccines may not hold up against the Omicron variant spooked markets, with a tumble in crude prices hammering heavy-weight oil stocks.

At 09:38 a.m. ET (14:38 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) was down 120.39 points, or 0.57%, at 21,028.61.

Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

