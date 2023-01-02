Turkey's exports hit record $254 bln in 2022 -Erdogan















ISTANBUL, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Turkey's exports rose 12.9% to $254.2 billion last year, the country's highest level ever, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

Speaking at an event, Erdogan said exports to the European Union increased by 12% in 2022, while some 10,000 companies completed their first exports in the same period.

Reporting by Daren Butler and Ebru Tuncay; Editing by Jonathan Spicer











