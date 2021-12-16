Turkey's lira tumbles after rate cut; Mexican c.bank awaited

Summary Mexican c.bank expected to hike rates by 25 bps

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira sank to a record low on Thursday after the central bank cut interest rates, while Mexico's peso rose as investors expected the central bank to raise lending rates in response to rising inflation.

Turkey's lira dropped more than 5% to a record low of more than 15 to the dollar. The Turkish central bank cut rates by an expected 100 basis points (bps) to 14%, and signaled that it would pause its easing cycle. read more

The bank said it will reassess all aspects of its policy framework to stabilize inflation, which surged past 20% in November.

"We expect that even though they are now staying on hold, the fact that inflation will be peaking further, and that the U.S. central bank is in a tightening mode- there's a bias towards a weaker lira," said Jakob Christensen, chief analyst and head of emerging market research at Danske Bank.

Turkey has now trimmed interest rates by 500 bps this year- largely an extension of President Tayyip Erdogan's unorthodox policy. The lira has slumped more than 50% to the dollar, as investors questioned the Turkish central bank's independence.

In Latin America, Mexico's peso rose 0.4%, with the central bank expected to hike rates by at least 25 bps to 5.25%. The hike comes amid surging inflation, which has dented Mexican economic growth in recent months.

"Weaker than expected Q3 real GDP growth, softening outlook for activity and the upcoming transition at the helm of the central bank, will likely weigh on whether to accelerate the pace of rate hikes," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note.

Annual inflation in November quickened more than expected to 7.37%, its highest level since early 2001, compared to 6.24% in October.

Broader Latin American currencies tracked gains in emerging markets, after the Federal Reserve outlined plans to begin policy tapering and hiking interest rates next year.

While higher U.S. rates are expected to weigh on emerging markets, the Fed's plans for tapering appeared to be largely priced in by markets.

Brazil's real rose 0.4% after dropping to a near two-month low on Wednesday. Worsening financial conditions in the country saw the central bank more than halve its 2022 economic growth outlook to 1%.

Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said that the International Monetary Fund will end its mission in Brazil in June 2022, adding that the institution has been consistently wrong on its economic forecasts. read more

