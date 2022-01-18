Turkish gaming startup Dream Games raises $255 mln in new funding round

ISTANBUL, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Turkish mobile gaming startup Dream Games raised $255 million from investors in a funding round, almost tripling its valuation to $2.75 billion in a little more than six months, the company said on Wednesday.

The series C funding round was led by Index Ventures and subscribed by Makers Fund, IVP, Kora, Balderton Capital and funds managed by BlackRock, taking the total funds raised to $468 million since its founding in 2019.

The company plans to more than double its headcount to 200 people and publish a new game this year, following its debut release Royal Match, which the company says is among the top 10 grossing games in the United States and the UK.

Dream Games raised $155 million, valuing the company at $1 billion in a previous funding round it said in June.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Can Sezer Editing by Daren Butler, Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.