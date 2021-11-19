Turkish lira recoups some losses after Thursday's crash

ISTANBUL, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira firmed 2.4% on Friday, recouping some losses from a day earlier when the unit crashed 6% after the central bank, under pressure from President Tayyip Erdogan, cut rates again and signalled more easing even as inflationary risks broadened.

The lira firmed to as much as to 10.83 against the dollar by 0728 GMT, after weakening to 11.2 overnight.

The currency hit a record low of 11.3 on Thursday, bringing its losses this week to nearly 11.5%, after the central bank cut its policy rate by 100 basis points to 15%. read more

Thursday's crash marked the biggest daily drop for the lira since Erdogan sacked former hawkish central bank chief Naci Agbal in March.

Turkey's central bank is seen as bowing to Erdogan's calls for stimulus as it forges on with what analysts see as a reckless easing cycle given the lira's meltdown and the rise in inflation.

Emre Cayirli, manager at ALB Forex research department, said the lira could decline to around 11.5 on expectations of another cut in December and the selloff could continue, sharpened by a strenghtening dollar.

"Inflation could continue to rise in relation to the increase caused by the rise in the exchange rate, a potential rise in demand in the economy and higher import prices," he said, citing a 2.19% uptick in loans since the October rate cuts.

State banks followed the central bank's lead on Friday, lowering interest rates on loans by up to 100 basis points, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported.

Lira timeline November 2021

POLICY MIX

The central bank said much of the price pressure was temporary and would persist through mid-2022, adding that it has some room for another possible rate cut next month.

The monetary easing leaves Turkey's real yields sharply negative and runs against the grain of a world in which central banks are raising rates to head off global price rises.

Economists had predicted last week that the central bank would cut rates but some later said it could in fact hold off on easing further after the lira's sharp decline this week.

Some analysts say the bank will be forced to reverse course in coming months, with Goldman Sachs predicting it will hike rates in the second quarter of 2022 after another 100-basis-point cut next month.

"The current policy mix is not sustainable (and) likely to quickly translate into inflation, rather than growth," analysts at the Wall Street bank said after Thursday's cut.

They added that the lira depreciation is likely to keep inflation above 20% through mid-2022.

The lira has lost as much as 39% this year after touching a high water mark of 6.9 in February.

The currency's selloff, which stokes prices via imports, sharpened dramatically as the central bank turned dovish in September and later began slashing rates even as inflation climbed to near 20%.

The lira's depreciation, down some 66% in four years, and soaring living costs have eaten into Turks' earnings and hit Erdogan's opinion polls ahead of elections no later than mid-2023. read more

Reuters Graphics

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Canan Sevgili in Gdansk; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Philippa Fletcher

