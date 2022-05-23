Turning around Siemens Gamesa will be 'multi-year' exercise - Siemens Energy CEO

The Siemens Gamesa sign is displayed at the renewable energy company's headquarters in Zamudio, Spain, April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Vincent West

FRANKFURT, May 23 (Reuters) - Fixing all the operational issues at struggling wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa (SGREN.MC) will take several years, the chief executive of main shareholder Siemens Energy (ENR1n.DE) told journalists on Monday.

The comments by Christian Bruch came after Siemens Energy presented a 4.05 billion euro ($4.29 billion) takeover bid for the 33% it does not yet own in Siemens Gamesa. read more

($1 = 0.9437 euros)

