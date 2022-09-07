UAE sharia requirements for sukuk partly adopted, but untested, Fitch says

Vehicles stop at a red light in front of the main branch of UAE Central Bank in Abu Dhabi, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ben Job

DUBAI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday that sharia compliance standards for Islamic bonds adopted by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) have been taken up "to an extent" in the wider market, but their practical impact is "untested".

UAE investors are key players in the global sukuk market, and Dubai, one of the UAE's seven emirates, has long aimed to establish itself as a major global centre for issuance of sukuk, or Islamic bonds.

Reuters reported last year that the central bank's 2018 adoption of the Bahrain-based Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI)'s sharia standards had led to a slowdown in sukuk issuance.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Global sukuk issuance slowed in the first quarter of 2021 as a result of complexities related to the requirements set by AAOIFI, the standard-setting body for the Islamic financial industry, before returning to normal, Fitch said in a report.

A key issue was around AAOIFI requirements for the "tangibility ratio" of certain debt instruments, which relates to the assets that need to be used as collateral for sukuk to remain sharia-compliant until maturity.

Fitch said several sukuk it rates issued since last year had sufficient sharia-compliant assets to provide headroom against collateral slipping below the required level.

However, that risk remains for others - mainly non-sovereigns - with limited tangible assets, which could expose them to rising liquidity risk, with potential implications for their issuer default ratings, it said.

How much an issuer can raise via sukuk could be restricted by the value of its tangible assets, the rating agency added.

While sukuk investors may have an advantage over conventional bondholders in some areas such as accelerating repayment prior to maturity, "this remains untested in practice", Fitch said.

"A lack of standardisation is a long-standing challenge for sukuk," it added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.