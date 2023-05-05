UBS expects ECB to deliver another 25 bp rate hike in July before taking pause
May 5 (Reuters) - UBS economists said the European Central Bank (ECB) was likely to hike interest rate by another 25 basis points (bps) in July, lifting the benchmark for borrowing costs to 3.75%, before taking a pause for this rate increase cycle.
The brokerage said in a note on Thursday that inflation will likely slowly improve over the summer.
The ECB on Thursday raised its benchmark rates by 25 bps - the smallest increase in its rate-hike cycle that started last summer — to 3.25%.
